MTN Nigeria To Disburse Interim Dividend Following Strong Earnings Performance

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTNN) is preparing to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend this week, according to details contained in its latest corporate disclosure.

The announcement follows a robust earnings performance across the first nine months of the 2025 financial year. After a two-year pause on dividend payouts—caused by significant foreign-exchange liabilities that weakened profitability after the naira’s devaluation—the company’s board has restored distributions to shareholders.

MTN confirmed that an interim dividend of N5 per 2-kobo ordinary share has been approved, subject to the statutory withholding tax. Eligible shareholders are those listed in the company’s Register of Members as of the close of business on November 20, 2025.

The telecoms giant added that payments will be disbursed electronically on November 28, 2025, to shareholders who have completed their e-dividend mandates and updated their bank account instructions with the Registrar.

Meanwhile, MTN Nigeria’s stock price eased to N465 last week following mild sell pressure. This decline pushed the company’s market capitalisation to N9.762 trillion—representing an 11% drop from its highest valuation in the last 12 months.