MTN Nigeria opens entries for Next Afrobeats Star Season 2 with ₦225m top prize

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| July 21, 2026

Key Points

MTN Nigeria has launched Season 2 of Next Afrobeats Star with a ₦225 million recording deal and a new car for the winner

Entries opened on July 18 and will close on August 17, with auditions scheduled across Lagos, Jos, Enugu and Benin

The competition will feature renowned music producers including Masterkraft, Andre Vibez, Ragee and Puffy Tee as judges

Main Story

MTN Nigeria has opened applications for Season 2 of its Next Afrobeats Star (NAS) music reality competition, expanding its prize package and talent development opportunities as it seeks to discover Nigeria’s next breakout Afrobeats artist.

The telecommunications company announced that this year’s winner will receive a recording deal valued at ₦225 million, covering music production, marketing, distribution and accommodation, in addition to a brand-new car. The first runner-up will receive a ₦150 million recording deal, while the second, third and fourth runners-up will receive recording deals worth ₦100 million, ₦75 million and ₦50 million, respectively.

The competition, produced in partnership with Ultima Studios and ONErpm, follows a successful inaugural season that saw winner Ayo Benzi and other finalists secure recording contracts and release music on major global streaming platforms.

“Season 1 was our proof. Our contestants did not simply gain exposure; they released original music now available on major global streaming platforms. They left the competition owning their intellectual property, with industry credentials and meaningful relationships in a music industry that now knows their names. As we return for Season 2, the most significant change is not the size of the prize; it is the size of the door it opens. We are opening that door even wider by connecting grassroots talent to a national stage,” said Emamoke Ogoro, General Manager, Brands and Communication, MTN Nigeria.

Ogoro added that the initiative aligns with MTN Nigeria’s broader commitment to creating opportunities for young Nigerians through creativity, innovation and strategic partnerships that support the country’s expanding creative economy.

Interested contestants can register by sending NAS to 13013. A ₦600 registration fee applies, after which applicants will receive a link to complete their registration, upload their audition entry and begin the selection process.

Regional auditions will hold in Lagos, Jos, Enugu and Benin, with shortlisted contestants progressing through competition stages including the Trials, Versus, Pick Me, Live Shows and the Grand Showdown. The eventual winner will be determined through public voting.

What’s Being Said

MTN Nigeria says the expanded competition is designed to provide emerging musicians with more than television exposure by offering structured industry support, ownership of their creative work and access to leading music professionals.

“When we launched Season 1, we were driven by a simple but powerful belief that Nigeria is overflowing with extraordinary music talent, and that what many young people need is more than applause from friends and family. They need a credible platform, structured support, meaningful investment and a genuine opportunity to succeed. As we launch Season 2, we are raising the bar with bigger opportunities, higher aspirations and even greater rewards for the next generation of Afrobeats stars,” said Femi Ayeni, Chief Executive Officer of Ultima Studios.

The judging panel for this year’s competition includes acclaimed producers and songwriters Puffy Tee, Ragee, Andre Vibez and Masterkraft, who will mentor contestants throughout the competition.

What’s Next

Entries for Next Afrobeats Star Season 2 will remain open until August 17, 2026

Regional auditions will take place in Lagos, Jos, Enugu and Benin before shortlisted contestants advance to the televised competition

before shortlisted contestants advance to the televised competition Successful contestants will compete through multiple elimination stages before viewers determine the winner through public voting

The Bottom Line: MTN Nigeria is deepening its investment in Nigeria’s fast-growing creative economy by combining talent discovery with substantial financial backing and industry mentorship. As Afrobeats continues to strengthen its global influence, initiatives such as Next Afrobeats Star are becoming an increasingly important pipeline for developing commercially viable Nigerian music talent.