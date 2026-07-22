MTN Nigeria opens entries for 2026 mPulse Spelling Bee competition

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 22, 2026

Key Points

MTN Nigeria has opened entries for the eighth edition of the mPulse Spelling Bee for students aged nine to 15 nationwide

The competition will run from July 20 to November 28, 2026, featuring online qualifying rounds, regional contests and a grand finale in Lagos

Winners will compete for scholarships, cash prizes, ICT devices and the opportunity to serve as MTN CEO for a Day

Main Story

MTN Nigeria has announced the eighth edition of its mPulse Spelling Bee, inviting primary and secondary school students between the ages of nine and 15 to participate in one of Nigeria’s largest academic competitions aimed at promoting literacy, digital learning and youth development.

The 2026 competition, which runs from July 20 to November 28, will combine nationwide online participation with regional physical contests before concluding with a live Grand Finale in Lagos. According to the telecommunications company, finalists will compete for scholarships, cash prizes, ICT devices and the coveted opportunity to serve as “MTN CEO for a Day.”

This year’s edition introduces an expanded competition format designed to improve access for students across the country. Participants will begin with online practice and qualifying rounds through the mPulse platform, after which the top 3,000 students—500 from each of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones—will advance to regional competitions in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Abeokuta.

The strongest performers from the regional contests will qualify for the national final, where 20 finalists will compete for prizes valued at up to ₦40 million. MTN Nigeria also said schools and teachers will be recognised, with top-performing schools in each region eligible for prizes of up to ₦1 million, alongside rewards for outstanding educators.

The company said the initiative aligns with its broader commitment to expanding educational opportunities and encouraging academic excellence through technology-enabled learning.

What’s Being Said

“MTN mPulse Spelling Bee creates opportunities for every child to learn, compete and dream. By combining nationwide digital participation with regional competitions, talented students, regardless of where they live, can showcase their abilities and compete on a national stage. Beyond recognising academic excellence, the competition equips young people with confidence, resilience and the belief that hard work and determination can open doors to greater opportunities,” said Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria.

The telecommunications company also highlighted the success of the 2025 edition, where Oreoluwa Alayande emerged overall winner, earning scholarships, cash prizes, ICT devices and the opportunity to serve as MTN CEO for a Day.

What’s Next

Eligible students can register and complete practice tests through the mPulse portal before entering the qualifying stage

portal before entering the qualifying stage The top 3,000 participants from the online qualifiers will advance to regional contests in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Abeokuta

Twenty finalists will compete at the national Grand Finale in Lagos on November 28, 2026, for prizes worth up to ₦40 million

The Bottom Line: MTN Nigeria’s continued investment in the mPulse Spelling Bee reinforces the growing role of private-sector initiatives in supporting education and digital inclusion. By expanding regional participation and rewarding both students and schools, the programme is positioning itself as a national platform for identifying and nurturing young academic talent.