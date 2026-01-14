MTN Nigeria Hits Record High As Market Reprices Telecom Giant’s Recovery

Shares of MTN Nigeria Plc delivered one of the strongest performances on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday, as renewed investor confidence drove the stock to a new all-time high.

The telecom heavyweight gained N55 per share, closing the trading session at N605, a level that represents both a 52-week high and the highest market valuation in the company’s history. The sharp rally was fueled by robust demand from investors, positioning MTN Nigeria as one of the market’s top-performing equities for the day.

The latest price movement signals a decisive shift in sentiment toward the company following an extended period of valuation pressure that had weighed heavily on the stock. MTN Nigeria had previously faced a challenging operating environment marked by foreign exchange volatility, rising operating expenses, and margin compression, all of which contributed to two consecutive dividend losses.

At the height of those pressures, the stock had slumped to a 52-week low of N227, underscoring the scale of the earlier correction and the extent of investor caution surrounding the telecom operator.

However, the current rally reflects a broader reassessment of MTN Nigeria’s fundamentals. Market participants are increasingly factoring in the company’s internal restructuring efforts, including the renegotiation and realignment of key commercial and operational contracts. These initiatives have helped strengthen cost efficiency, improve balance sheet resilience, and enhance the company’s ability to navigate Nigeria’s complex macroeconomic environment.

From a technical standpoint, MTN Nigeria’s breakout above its 50-day moving average of N498.25 has reinforced bullish sentiment and confirmed the strength of the prevailing uptrend. The wide divergence between the current market price and historical lows highlights the magnitude of the recovery now being priced into the stock.

On the fundamental front, sustained investor interest continues to be underpinned by structural growth trends within Nigeria’s telecommunications sector. Rising data consumption, expanding broadband penetration, and increasing digital adoption across consumer and enterprise segments have continued to support demand for MTN Nigeria’s services.

The company’s extensive network coverage, strong brand positioning, and diversified product offerings have further enhanced its appeal to institutional investors seeking exposure to Nigeria’s long-term digital growth trajectory.

As the 2026 financial year gathers momentum, MTN Nigeria has re-emerged as a preferred equity within the telecom space. With investors remaining cautious toward some peer stocks, MTN’s visible earnings recovery path and improving operational outlook have positioned it as a key alternative for portfolios seeking market depth, cash flow stability, and long-term capital appreciation.

While short-term profit-taking remains a possibility following the sharp rally, broader market indicators suggest that MTN Nigeria is steadily reclaiming its status as a core bellwether stock on the NGX.