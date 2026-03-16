Mothers urged to embrace charity and health awareness in Abuja

KEY POINTS

Dr. Chioma Ernest-Onuoha, wife of the Vicar of All Saints Anglican Church, Wuse, delivered the charge during the 2026 Mothering Sunday celebration themed “Rooted in Christ.”

The event emphasized the dual pillars of Christian motherhood: unwavering faith in challenging times and active charity toward the less privileged.

A comprehensive medical outreach was integrated into the celebration, providing free cervical screenings (Pap smears), dental care, and eye exams to over 20 women and members of the public.

Special awards were presented to church members for their contributions, while prayers were offered for the stability of families and the leadership of Nigeria.

MAIN STORY

The 2026 Mothering Sunday celebration at All Saints Anglican Church, Wuse, served as both a spiritual renewal and a community service platform. Addressing the congregation on Sunday, Dr. Chioma Ernest-Onuoha reminded women that true service to God is inseparable from charity.

“He who lends to the poor lends to the Lord,” she noted, urging mothers to use their positions of influence to support those in their communities facing economic hardship.

The celebration extended beyond the pulpit through a vital health intervention led by Dr. Amede Osakwe and the church’s medical sub-committee. Recognizing the importance of preventive health, the outreach provided free dental and eye care, including the distribution of reading glasses. Most significantly, the team conducted cervical Pap smear tests, a move aimed at increasing early detection of cervical cancer among women in the FCT.

Planning Committee Chairperson Mrs. Ogechukwu Tagbo reinforced the theme by speaking on “Living the Life of Service and Kindness.” She challenged mothers to maintain peace in their homes and act as “spiritual anchors” for their families. The service concluded with the presentation of awards to dedicated members, recognizing their long-standing support of the church’s growth and social activities.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“In as much as we do our bit and work hard while trusting God, we will succeed… women should serve God and be charitable,” stated Dr. Chioma Ernest-Onuoha .

. Mrs. Ogechukwu Tagbo emphasized humility: “Whatever area the Lord has blessed you with, don’t be proud; use it to positively impact others.”

emphasized humility: “Whatever area the Lord has blessed you with, don’t be proud; use it to positively impact others.” Dr. Amede Osakwe (Medical Chair) noted: “We offered different services… distributed free reading glasses and conducted cervical Pap smear tests to encourage regular health monitoring.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The church’s medical committee will contact the women who underwent Pap smears to deliver their results and provide referrals for further care if needed.

Following the fourth Sunday in Lent (Mothering Sunday), the parish will now shift focus toward the Holy Week and Easter Sunday activities scheduled for early April.

Inspired by the Mothering Sunday charge, the church’s “Love Group” is planning a follow-up visit to orphanage homes in Abuja to distribute relief materials collected during the service.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Mothering Sunday 2026 at All Saints Wuse transitioned from a traditional celebration into a proactive day of social and physical wellness. By combining “Rooted in Christ” theology with tangible medical services like cervical screenings, the church demonstrated that Christian motherhood is as much about community health as it is about spiritual devotion.