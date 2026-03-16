Joint Task Force apprehends four near Akure airport

KEY POINTS

Four unauthorized individuals were apprehended near the Akure Airport perimeter following a joint security operation on Sunday.

The operation was triggered by a distress alert after suspicious persons were sighted near the Eleyewo community, which borders the airport.

A multi-agency team including AVSEC, the Nigerian Air Force, the Army, the Police, and Amotekun, conducted the search and pursuit.

FAAN has handed the suspects over to the Police Area Command for interrogation and investigation into their motives.

MAIN STORY

A security scare at Akure Airport in Ondo State was neutralized on Sunday afternoon following a coordinated response from federal and local security agencies. The incident began when personnel in the Control Tower noticed unusual movement near the runway and raised an alarm.

Simultaneously, farmers from the neighboring Eleyewo community reportedly fled toward the airport operational fence, seeking help after sighting armed men on motorcycles.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Henry Agbebire, confirmed that a joint task force was immediately mobilized to comb the surrounding forest and bush areas. While several individuals attempted to flee upon sighting the security teams, four suspects were successfully cornered and arrested. The operation utilized a “pier-to-pier” search strategy, supported by community vigilantes and the regional Amotekun Corps.

Agbebire noted that this incident highlights the “urgent necessity” of completing modern perimeter fencing at all FAAN-managed airports. Under the current administration, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has accelerated a multi-phase project to install enhanced security infrastructure, including reinforced fencing and improved surveillance, to prevent unauthorized access to critical runways and taxiways.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The swift response of security agencies, including Amotekun and community vigilantes, led to the successful arrest,” stated Henry Agbebire , FAAN Director of Public Affairs.

, FAAN Director of Public Affairs. On the broader strategy: “Work has already begun in phases to ensure FAAN-managed airports are better protected against unlawful access.”

Regarding the suspects: “Four suspects were eventually apprehended and handed over to the Police area command for further interrogation.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Ondo State Police Command will conduct a full investigation to determine if the suspects are linked to kidnapping syndicates active in the Akure North axis.

FAAN’s technical team is scheduled to conduct a physical audit of the Akure Airport fence this week to identify and plug any gaps used by the intruders.

The Ministry of Aviation is expected to provide a status update on the Perimeter Security Phase 1 project, which aims to secure Nigeria’s most porous airports by the end of 2026.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the successful neutralization of the Akure breach demonstrates the effectiveness of “joint-agency” collaboration. While the lack of a complete perimeter fence remains a vulnerability, the integration of community intelligence and military-civilian response teams has provided a temporary “human fence” to protect Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure from encroachment.