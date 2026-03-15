Lagos reintroduces monthly environmental sanitation from April 2026

KEY POINTS

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially flagged off the return of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, with the first session scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2026.

New Schedule: The exercise will take place on the last Saturday of every month from 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM.

No Movement Restrictions: In compliance with a 2015 Federal High Court ruling, the state will not enforce a “stay-at-home” order or restrict human movement during the sanitation hours.

Focus on Flooding: The initiative specifically targets the clearance of drainage channels to prevent road failure and persistent flooding caused by indiscriminate waste disposal.

MAIN STORY

Nearly a decade after its suspension, the monthly environmental sanitation exercise is returning to Lagos. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the move during a stakeholders’ engagement on Saturday, framing the reintroduction as a “defining moment” for the state’s public health.

The governor emphasized that the exercise is not a political tool but a civic necessity driven by the mounting waste challenges facing the megacity.

A critical shift in this new iteration is the absence of movement restrictions. Recalling the 2016 cancellation by the previous administration following a legal challenge, Sanwo-Olu noted that while the state respects the court’s ruling on freedom of movement, the “responsibility to maintain a clean environment remains unchanged.”

The government aims to move from punitive enforcement to voluntary participation, urging Community Development Associations (CDAs) and market leaders to lead the efforts in their respective neighborhoods.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed that the decision followed over a year of consultations. He highlighted that Lagos is transitioning to a circular waste management model, where refuse is treated as a resource for energy and compost rather than a burden for landfills. Officials warned that clogged gutters are currently the primary cause of road deterioration, as stagnant water undermines even the most durable infrastructure.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“It is not about politics… it is about our collective responsibility to keep our environment clean, healthy and safe,” stated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu .

. On infrastructure: “You cannot repair roads sustainably when the drainage meant to protect them is clogged with waste every day.”

Tokunbo Wahab (Commissioner) added: “We are moving away from the old system where waste is simply collected and dumped… Waste will now be seen as a resource.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Ministry of the Environment will launch a massive sensitization drive through April to educate residents on the 6:30 AM start time and the voluntary nature of the exercise.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority is expected to deploy additional compactor trucks on the last Saturday of April to ensure that all waste collected from drainage channels is evacuated immediately.

Market leaders will synchronize their existing Thursday morning sanitation discipline with the new monthly Saturday schedule to ensure commercial corridors are cleared.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Lagos is attempting to reclaim its “culture of cleanliness” without the controversial lockdowns of the past. By setting the exercise for the early morning (6:30 AM) and removing movement barriers, Sanwo-Olu is betting that residents will prioritize their health and road infrastructure over individual convenience, aiming to solve the 13,000-tonne daily waste crisis through community-led action.