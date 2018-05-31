Money Market Rates Depreciate by 15%

Money market rates in Nigeria saw a significant plunge at the first trading day of this week. As such, the Open Buy Back (OBB) and the Overnight rates slumped by about 15 percent.

Specifically, while the OBB rate went down to 3.67 percent from 17.17 percent, the overnight rate dropped to 4.42 percent from 19.67 percent in the previous session.

Analysts at Zedcrest Capital expect the rates to remain moderated, even as the market anticipate inflows from the N300 billion FGN 30-May-2018 bond maturity including N16 billion in final coupon payments.

However, the likely OMO auction by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN,is expected to moderate the excess liquidity in the system.