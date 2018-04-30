Monarchs Call For End To Killings in Nigeria

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Oba of Benin, Omo N’oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare Ogidigan II, have called for an end to the killings in parts of the federation through improved community policing and security architecture.

The Ooni while receiving the Benin monarch in palace at Ile-Ife, Osun State, harped on community policing as a potent measure for enhancement of national security.

He noted that Benin and Ife people were brothers, describing the visit as homecoming. He urged traditional rulers nationwide to work for the enhancement of national unity and security.

The monarch stated that community policing would raise the bar of securing lives and property of Nigerians.

He said Ife residents were excited by the visit of their “kinsmen to their root”, calling for concerted efforts to solidify the relationship and uphold the tradition, heritage and everything done by their ancestors.

“We should see ourselves as one big family and uphold our rich culture, tradition and history”.

The visitor called on traditional rulers and leaders of thought to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to find a lasting solution to what he described as “national embarrassment going on in form of continuous shedding of innocent blood of citizens on a daily basis by Fulani herdsmen.”

The Benin monarch, who expressed grave concern over the level of insecurity in the land, noted that three national issues, including killing by herdsmen, human trafficking and kidnapping, deserved urgent attention by the relevant authorities.

The traditional ruler pledged that he would work with his host to foster the age-long relationship, cultural and historical links between Benin and Ile Ife.