Mo’Cheddah Shares Struggle with Depression, Suicidal Thoughts (Video)

If You Want Me hitmaker, Mo’Cheddah who has been off the music scene for a while now has opened up on her battle with depression and how she almost committed suicide, but for the thought of her then-boyfriend turned husband, Prince Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi.

In a new episode of the DANGMonologues, the songstress narrates the rise and fall of her music career, her battle with depression and learning the survival mode to always bank on oneself.

She opens up about being in the music industry as a 16-year old and how hostile the industry was. According to her, she never knew hate till she came into the music industry, while also disclosing that there is so much hate in the industry.

She further revealed that she was really hated by her much older colleagues, especially after she won the Channel O Music Award. In the second part of the clip she revealed how she almost took her life but had to stop because she knew her death would terribly affect her husband who was then her boyfriend.

Watch the videos below:

It would be recalled the Ko Ma Roll married her husband in May 2018 in a private ceremony in Lagos.