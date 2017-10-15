Mo Abudu Joins List Of 25 Global Powerful Television Women

Mosunmola Abudu, Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife Television (EL TV) has been listed among 25 most powerful women in global TV by Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood Reporter is one of the most respected show business magazines in the world.

EL TV is Africa’s first Global Black Entertainment & Lifestyle network which began broadcasting in July, 2013 to a pan-African audience, on Multichoice DSTV Ch 165.

According to Hollywood Reporter’s review, Abudu, popularly called Mo, has been at the forefront of media innovation on the continent since transitioning from a career in human resources at oil giant Exxon Mobil to hosting a talk show “Moments with Mo”.

Mo’s global network, EbonyLife TV, the largest pan-African network is available in about 50 countries.

Her media empire now extends to movies.

In 2016, EbonyLife’s film division co-produced Nollywood rom-com The Wedding Party, which smashed local box-office records, taking in more than $1.3 million at the Nigerian box office.

Her goal for the coming year: “To successfully produce Africa’s first sci-fi TV series.

Mo in her reaction to the listing said it was an honor and privilege to be included in global review.

“It’s an honor to continue to fly the flag for Nigeria and the continent.

“I continue to give God all the glory.

“Thank you Lord and a big thank you to the EbonyLife team, my family and friends, partners and sponsors who give me so much support,” Mo said.( NAN)