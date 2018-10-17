Minimum Wage : Organised Labour Holds Crucial Meeting

The Organised Labour says it will meet on Thursday to take a final decision on the new National Minimum Wage for workers, following the delay by the Federal Government to announce its figure.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, President, Nigeria Labour Congress, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, had said there was no agreement yet by the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum wage figure in the country.

NAN also reports that organised labour and the Tripartite Committee on the New National Minimum Wage had completed its assignment for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wabba said that the struggle for a new National Minimum Wage for workers was on course, saying that labour was proposing N30, 000 as requested by organised private sector.

“So, we as organised labour will be meeting tomorrow (Thursday) in Lagos after which we will brief newsmen on the outcome of our decision.