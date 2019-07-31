Meet Kieran Donnelly, the New Acting CEO of Renmoney

Not much is known about seasoned banker, Keiran Donnelly, who has just assumed office as the Acting CEO of Renmoney.
So BMW went digging into his background, and this is what we found:
Who is Kieran Donnelly, the New Acting CEO of Renmoney?
- He has over 30 years of global banking and consumer finance experience. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Renmoney.
- Previous experience:
- Chairman Board of Directors, 4 Finance Group – 2015 to 2017
- Chief Executive Officer, 4Finance Group – 2013 to 2017
- Senior Vice President, Finstar Financial Group – 2012 to 2013
- Managing Director, Head of Group Funding, Renaissance Group, Moscow – 2009 to 2012
- Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets, Renaissance Capital, Moscow– 2005 to 2009
- Member of the Advisory Board, Renaissance Credit, Russia – 2009 – 2012
- Managing Director, Head of International Credit Sales, MDM Bank, Moscow – 2003 – 2005
- General Director, Standard Bank London Limited – 2000 to 2003
- Managing Director, Standard Bank New York – 1995 to 2000