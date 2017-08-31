MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Esprit Commercial Pharmaceuticals Leadership Programme-Africa 2018

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), one of the world’s leading research based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. GSK employs over 97,000 employees in over 100 countries worldwide.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc is one of Africa’s largest consumer healthcare companies, producing leading brands such as Lucozade, Ribena and Panadol.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Esprit Commercial Pharmaceuticals Leadership Programme

Requisition ID: 163466

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Functional area: Commercial



What is the Esprit Commercial Pharmaceuticals Leadership Programme?

The Esprit Programme is GSK’s leading global talent development programme for MBA qualified individuals which nurtures a pipeline of diverse leaders, with the right capabilities and behaviours to drive GSK’s future strategic challenges. You’ll bring with you a wealth of knowledge and will recognise that there’s still plenty for you to learn and experience in order for you, to become an extraordinary leader.

Esprit Commercial Pharmaceutical programmes overall goal is to support, stretch, develop and deliver leaders of the future. You will nurture your breadth of experience and leadership capabilities through Esprit’s accelerated development programme.

How does the Esprit Commercial Pharmaceuticals Leadership programme work?

You will spend 3-4 years on a fast track development programme, working your way towards a senior commercial or country Management Team role.

Beginning in your home country, you will experience a variety of rotations which may include international experience. Through stimulating rotations, you will gain exposure to high profile and diverse roles, such as Marketing, Sales, Business Development and Project management.

Throughout the programme you will be encourage to broaden your global business perspective, and enrich your existing commercial experience and knowledge.

Every step of the way we’ll provide you with focused development, training and support to help you achieve your greatest potential.

Whatever it is you’re doing, and wherever you are based, you’ll be sharing in our mission to improve the quality of human life, by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer – all while building strong foundations for a successful career.

Is Esprit for you?

We’re looking for extraordinary individuals who can apply both academic excellence and commercial intelligence in a dynamic business environment – to recognise and deliver value for GSK.

Are you interested in working in our transparent and innovative Pharmaceutical business and do the following statements resonate with you;

You love what you do and want to work in an innovative, Inspiring, high performing environment which also improve people’s lives

You are courageous to achieve results, excited by change, zealous about sales and marketing

You enjoy being accountable and you are ready to fast track your progression and take the personal accountability for delivering our commitments

GSK Values resonate with you and you want to work in an organisation where you can perform with integrity, transparency, treat people with respect and always have our patients first on your mind.

You will be MBA qualified or on your journey towards obtaining your MBA in 2018. You may have a dynamic and varied career experience within a commercial setting which highlights your already accelerated career to date. You will have a passion for Sales or/and Marketing with a strong interest to enhance your career further within the Pharmaceutical Industry. Ideally you will have some experience with digital marketing (Knowledge/ experience or User). You will have demonstrated excellent communication skills and a flexible mindset to forge your career in a global matrix organisation. A key focus will be to further enrich your impact through leadership, innovation and decision making capabilities.

The Esprit Commercial Pharmaceutical Leadership is truly unique in the breadth of roles and experiences available and covers a variety of commercial touch-points within Sales & Marketing. If you have an inquisitive mind and would relish the opportunity to flourish in a diverse, transparent and intellectually demanding global leadership programme then Esprit is for you.

Before you Apply – It is important to remember: Esprit Development Programme is passionate about developing local leadership capabilities for local countries so it is vital you have eligibility to live and work in the country for which you are applying.



Qualifications

Basic qualifications:

MBA.

Experience in commercial area, passionate about sales and marketing.

Strong interest to develop career in healthcare industry.

Track record of taking accountability in both team and individual situations.

Ability to work in multinational environment, across cultures and in matrix environment.

Evidence of bringing innovative thinking and an ability to act as a change agent.

Proven accelerated development in career to date.

Eligibility to live and work in the country for which you are applying. This will be checked during the recruitment process.

Fluency in your native language and English, both written and spoken.

Flexibility, adaptability and highly mobile; you must be willing to move and work in any of the countries where GSK operates.

Preferred qualifications:

Digital Marketing (Knowledge/ experience or User).

Application Closing Date

6th October, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

Note: That candidates need to be available to attend a 2-day assessment centre, all travel expenses will be covered by GSK.