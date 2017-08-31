BANKING & FINANCE JOB | First Bank of Nigeria Limited Graduate Control Officer Recruitment

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.

Job Title: Control Officer



Locations: Lagos, North, Far North, South East, South-South and South West

Job Type: Full-time



Job Description

As part of plans to enhance its operational effectiveness and service quality delivery, Internal Control & Enhancement Group seeks to engage suitably qualified and self-motivated individuals to join the Team as Control Officers in Lagos, North, Far North, South East, South-South and South West.

The search is open to existing staff with the right skills set and track records of success and achievement.

Reporting to the Control Manager, the ideal candidates will have the responsibility for monitoring, testing and enhancing controls embedded in the policies, procedures, standards and practices governing branch banking / head office department activities within designated cluster / departments of coverage.

Specific responsibilities amongst others include:

Provide control advisory and support service to Branches / departments.

Review IT Control Reports and ensure the closure/escalation on noted exceptions.

Carry out investigation on fraudulent activities, unusual incident and other irregular activities.

Conduct maiden visit to newly created branches to assess the control environment and other equipment for physical control.

Ensure complete documentation of all observed policy/procedural breaches during control activities.

Qualifications

Eligible candidate must possess:

A good first degree in any numerate discipline (Accounting, Sciences, etc)

Knowledge of the banking industry, applicable tariff and banking services/products and financial/business analysis is required.

Excellent knowledge and use of banking applications and core business processes.

Strong understanding of banking structure, policies and procedures and essence of a strong control environment.

Good understanding of the business environment, regulatory frame work and risk management.

Ability to gather, analyze and interpret data.

Eligibility:

Control Officer is open to staff on ABO to SBO grades.

