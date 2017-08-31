MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | Garki Hospital Abuja Fresh Job Recruitment (6 Positions)

MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | Garki Hospital Abuja Fresh Job Recruitment (6 Positions)

Garki Hospital Abuja is owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). It was closed in 2001 for full renovation. In March 2007, a concession agreement for the management and operation of the new Garki Hospital Abuja was signed between FCTA and Nisa Premier Hospital, after a competitive bidding process. This is in line with the Federal Government’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) Policy. Today Garki Hospital Abuja is a model 100 plus bedded hospital in the FCT breaking barriers and setting the pace in both general and specialized services.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY

You may also like

EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | British Council Nigeria Latest Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

British Council Recruitment for Digital and Social Media