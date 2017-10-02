MEDIA JOB | Graduate Male Presenter at The Beat 99.9 FM – Megalectrics Limited

Megalectrics Limited – We are a reputable and wholly owned indigenous broadcast company with headquarters in Lagos (Operators of The Beat, Naija and Classic FM Radio group).
Location: Lagos
- Must speak English fluently.
- Must be between age 21-25 years.
- Must reside in Lagos State.
- Must have a great personality.
29th September, 2017.How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s, with a 1 minute voice demo to: megalectrics@gmail.com
Note: Please state your full name and city at the end of the 1 minute demo.