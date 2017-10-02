MEDIA JOB | Graduate Male Presenter at The Beat 99.9 FM – Megalectrics Limited

- October 2, 2017
Megalectrics Limited – We are a reputable and wholly owned indigenous broadcast company with headquarters in Lagos (Operators of The Beat, Naija and Classic FM Radio group). 

We currently recruiting for the position below in our Lagos Station (The Beat 99.9Fm):Job Title: Male Presenter

Location: Lagos

Requirements

  • Must speak English fluently.
  • Must be between age 21-25 years.
  • Must reside in Lagos State.
  • Must have a great personality.
Application Closing Date
29th September, 2017.How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s, with a 1 minute voice demo to: megalectrics@gmail.com

Note: Please state your full name and city at the end of the 1 minute demo.

