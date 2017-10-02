IT/TELECOMS JOB | Graduate Social Media Intern at Dragnet Solutions Limited

Dragnet Solutions Limited is a dynamic Information Technology company that specializes in the design, development and implementation of innovative people screening solutions.

Job Title: Social Media Intern

Location: Lagos

Are you focused on results and passionate about Social Media?

Dragnet Solutions is looking for a Media intern to manage our social media accounts by implementing strategies and tactics that grow our followers, engage and retain them and help convert them into leads, customers, and active fans and promoters of our Company.

The Applicant should have great Communication and Coordination skills, Be IT Savvy, good command of best practices and trends in social media marketing, enjoy being creative, and understands how to build and convert a digital audience.



Key Responsibilities

Build and manage the company’s social media profiles and presence, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and additional channels that may be deemed relevant

Monitor and engage in relevant social discussions about our company, competitors, and/or industry, both from existing leads and customers as well as from brand new audiences

Run regular social promotions and campaigns and track their success (e.g. Twitter chats, LinkedIn discussions, etc.)

Drive consistent, relevant traffic and leads from our social network presence

Explore new ways to engage and identify new social networks to reach our target buyers

Track, measure, and analyze website and social media performance

Oversee operational activities of all website(s) with specific attention aimed at marketing, content creation, and maintenance.

Become an advocate for the Company in Social Media spaces, engaging in dialogues and answering questions where appropriate.



Requirements

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree with a Second Class Upper in Mass Communication, English Language, or Marketing.

Passionate about Marketing and Social Media

Applicant should not be more than 25 years of age

Proficiency with Microsoft word, Excel and PowerPoint

Work creatively with limited resources

Display certain knowledge and understanding of Social Media platforms, their respective participants (Facebook, Twitter, Yelp, Google, YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest etc.) and how each platform can be deployed in different scenarios.

Excellent communicator and creative thinker, with an ability to use both data and intuition to inform decisions.

Self -motivated and confident in making sound business decisions

Bonus experience with Content Management and blogging.

Application Closing Date

29th September, 2017.

How to Apply

