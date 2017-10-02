BANKING & FINANCE JOB | KPMG Nigeria Audit Graduate Trainee Recruitment

KPMG Professional Services and KPMG Advisory Services are the KPMG member firm in Nigeria. The partners and people have been operating in Nigeria since 1978, providing multidisciplinary professional services to both local and international organisations within the Nigerian business community.

As one of the leading providers of professional services, KPMG knows that the success and growth of the firm also depends on the success and growth of the Nigerian economy. Hence, it champions progressive change and makes the future happen for its clients, people and the community, thereby enabling Nigeria’s success.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Audit Trainee

Location: Nigeria

Requirements

Minimum of a Second Class (Upper) Division from the University

Less than 26 years of age as at the time of application

Minimum of five (5) O’ Level/SSCE/IGCSE credits (including Maths & English) at one sitting

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY