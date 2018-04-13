NYSC: Lagos Loses Three Corp Members

The Lagos State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mohammed Mohmoh, announced the demise of three corp members during the Passing-Out Parade (POP) held at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

“On a sad note, we lost three corps members of this batch to the cold hands of death. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their families the fortitude to bear the losses,’’ he said.

Mohmoh said that 4,876 corps members successfully completed their service.

Among the corp members, six of them received Chairman’s commendation, while 20 corps members got the state coordinator’s attestation.

The coordinator said that 23 corps members would repeat the scheme for doing “ghost service”.

He also said that 17 others would have their service extended for various periods as a punishment.

“Just as NYSC recognises and rewards excellence, the scheme also punishes corps members, who breach its rules and guidelines.

“I wish, therefore, to report that 23 corps members absconded from service and they are to repeat the service.

“Seventeen others are to serve various periods of extension of service.’’

However, Momoh said that the successful corps members contributed their quotas to the overall development of Nigeria through their primary assignments and various community development services, noting that their contributions were in the areas of education, healthcare and constructions.

Momoh commended E-Insurance Solutions Centre Limited, Ikoyi, for sending four corps members to Kenya for training and employing two of them after their service.

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode who was represented by the State’s Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Oluseye Oladejo also commended the corps members for their contributions to the development of the state.

“Nigeria is looking forward to you as future leaders that have been equipped with what it takes to achieve the vision of a stronger, more secure, stable and prosperous nation”, Oladejo said.

The NYSC presented State Honours’ Award and cash prizes to 14 outstanding corps members in Lagos State.