Maths, English Still Compulsory For O’Level Students – FG Reaffirms

The Federal Government has reaffirmed that English Language and Mathematics remain mandatory for all students registering for their O’Level examinations, clarifying recent speculations suggesting otherwise.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Federal Ministry of Education, the government emphasized that despite the newly reviewed admission framework into tertiary institutions, no candidate is exempted from taking or registering for the two core subjects.

According to the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the clarification became necessary following widespread misinterpretation of the recently introduced O’Level admission reforms.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, explained that the reform was designed to enhance flexibility, fairness, and inclusiveness in tertiary education admissions, ensuring that students are not unfairly denied entry because of deficiencies in subjects unrelated to their chosen disciplines.

“The new system ensures that qualified students are not barred from higher education due to credit deficiencies in non-essential subjects,” Alausa noted.

He added that the reviewed framework aligns with international standards and corrects long-standing disparities in the previous admission system. While certain programs may not require a credit in Mathematics or English for admission, all candidates must still register and sit for both subjects during their O’Level examinations.

“All students are required to take English and Mathematics as part of their Senior School Certificate Examinations because they remain essential to a solid educational foundation,” the statement reiterated.

The ministry further stated that the new policy aligns with the government’s broader vision for inclusive education, equitable access, and human capital development while maintaining academic integrity and excellence.

Parents, students, and stakeholders were urged to rely only on verified communication channels of the ministry for authentic information on educational policies and reforms.

BizWatch Nigeria had earlier reported that under the new policy, students in the arts and humanities will no longer be required to present a credit pass in Mathematics for university or polytechnic admissions.