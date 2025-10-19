BIZWATCH NIGERIA MEDIA QUESTIONS WITH BUKKY BADEMOSI

Bukky Bademosi is a highly accomplished Senior Sales & Marketing Executive and the current Sales Director for G4S Shared Services Limited. With over 25 years of experience holding lead positions across Nigeria and West Africa, she is a proven driver of aggressive business expansion, having been part of the team responsible for a notable 34% growth in the G4S business in a single year.

As the Director of Sales & Business Development, Ms. Bademosi leverages a deep cross-sectoral expertise that spans security, Oil & Gas, shipping, software design, and LPG engineering. Her strategic acumen is matched by her technical project execution capability, evidenced by her certification as a Project Management Professional (PMP).

According the just published “World Security Report” by Allied Universal and G4S – Why does fraud seem to be a bigger problem in Nigeria than anywhere else in Sub-Saharan Africa?

The survey findings show that fraud is top of mind for security chiefs based in Nigeria and this is likely to be fueled by financial pressures and economic instability. The data shows that security leaders are very cognizant of it and are taking proactive measures to mitigate it. For example, we have installed cameras fitted with AI in factories that can detect a change in stock levels. Companies are focusing on enhancing physical security, improving threat detection, and investing in technologies such as AI-powered surveillance and smart infrastructure. This is about building resilience against

According the report, 90% of companies that were interviewed said they would increase their physical security budgets next year in Nigeria. What’s causing this?

Companies in Nigeria expect their physical security budget to increase more than anywhere else in the world. There are a whole range of reasons why this might be the case, from inflationary pressures, investment in new technology and training staff. In Nigeria, companies are growing and their security requirements are increasing as a result.

The top budget priority in Nigeria, 69% of security chiefs say, is enhancing physical security. This is followed by employee security training and upskilling and then improving threat detection to prevent security incidents.

How big an impact is the likely increase in economic instability in Nigeria that’s expected next year – its set to rise from 40% to 47%. What impact does this have on companies?

Security chiefs will be mindful of any security-impacting hazards that are set to rise, whether that’s economic instability, civil unrest or climate change. Being aware of the security landscape is a good thing and means that companies can take a proactive approach, rather than a reactive one.

With so many threats to companies and businesses, what is the most important thing to focus on, security wise, if a company has a limited budget?

It very much depends on the industry they’re in and the type of work they do. With all our clients, we start with a risk assessment to understand the specific threats they may face and the potential vulnerabilities they have. We will then design a tailored security solution to mitigate those risks. We always recommend an integrated security solution which combines people and technology so that clients can get the benefits from both.

Do you think fraud is becoming more sophisticated in Nigeria?

Fraud can be sophisticated in some instances, but a lot of it isn’t. It is often carried out by individuals who might just be opportunists. It’s important for companies to prepare for all scenarios and all types of threat actors.

What’s worse in a company – external or internal fraud? And isn’t insider fraud just a result of companies not treating their staff well?

Both are serious and can have significant financial and reputational ramifications, but insider fraud can often be harder to detect. The World Security Report provides a window into what motivates intentional insider threats, with 55% of security chiefs saying financial dissatisfaction is a significant contributing factor. Understanding these root causes can help companies to mitigate these risks, in some cases.

So yes, how companies treat staff matters. Fair pay, bonuses, and recognition can go a long way in reducing temptation. Security starts with how you value your people.

Do you think the results of this report will put investors and companies off investing and starting a business in Africa and especially Nigeria?

No. Nigeria is a country of opportunity, young, entrepreneurial, and increasingly tech-savvy. It has one of the largest and most digitally connected populations in Africa, making it an attractive base for innovation and expansion.

While every fast-growing economy faces security considerations, what matters is having the right security partner, one that understands local realities, provides real-time intelligence, and builds tailored safeguards. With that support, multinational companies can operate safely and continue to thrive in Nigeria’s vibrant, forward-looking market.

Do you see a greater uptake in AI in security in the future?

Both globally and locally, AI is the next big leap in security. In Nigeria, nearly half (48%) of companies say AI-powered threat intelligence and automated incident response will be crucial to their operations over the next two years. AI helps detect anomalies faster, giving companies a head start against fraud and security breaches especially in high-risk industries like finance and logistics.

What’s the mix in your security surveillance with people and AI?

It is about balance. AI helps us scan vast amounts of data and detect unusual patterns, but people provide the intuition, empathy, critical thinking and considered judgment that technology alone can’t.

According to the World Security Report 2025, 59% of Nigerian firms view smart infrastructure from building sensors to public-space monitoring as crucial for operations over the next two years. But it is still the trained guards, analysts, and responders who interpret that data and act decisively. That is where the human element makes all the difference.

What gives G4S the edge or advantage over other security firms in Nigeria?

A number of factors separate us from our competitors. We have a presence in all states and a wealth of experience working across a range of different sectors. Crucially, we specialise in both security professionals and electronic security solutions – many security companies in Nigeria only do one or the other. We also have a significant risk intelligence capability and make good use of real-time information.

We have a number of different service lines, including journey management, so can cater to a whole spectrum of security needs that a company might have, particularly those operating globally.