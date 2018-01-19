MANUFACTURING JOB | Procter & Gamble Nigeria Graduate Finance and Accounting Internship Recruitment 2018

Procter & Gamble is one of the largest FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) company in the world with strong brands like Pampers, Ariel, Always, Gillette and Oral B just to name a few. We have been in existence for over 179 years globally and 24 years in Nigeria.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Finance and Accounting Intern



Job ID: FIN00004084

Location: Lagos



Job Description

Did you know that an internship at P&G offers you the chance to test your finance skills and management abilities in real-life situations? This is a unique opportunity to obtain insights into the world of finance in a fast-moving consumer goods company and benefit from:

Business topics at the heart of today’s news – Evolving channels (Discounters, E-commerce), competition, and customers’ reality makes working in FMCG very dynamic every single day!

Recognized Financial leadership – Finance people are part of every multi-functional team and we are key actors in business development and the decision-making process.

Your Role as an Intern in F&A:

Analyzing major competitors, to refine business strategies for our products

Working on a new product launches / initiatives, co-assessing the financial impacts with the brand management and sales team and guiding your multi-functional partners through financially optimized plans

Explore business opportunities within new channels (E-commerce, Discounters)

Improving cost competitiveness for our manufacturing activities

Qualifications

We are looking for:

Recent graduates with B.Sc or HND in either Accounting or Economics only.

Strong academic results coupled with Finance interest/passion

Leadership and strategic analysis thinking skills

Excellent collaboration skills and ability to work across diverse organizations and teams.

Good command of the English language and MS Office tools

Just so you know:

Candidates must have at least 8 months free period for the Internship program before their NYSC start date

Graduates from disciplines apart from Accounting or Economics can only apply if they have either ICAN or ACCA certification.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Our mission of Diversity and Inclusion is: “Everyone valued. Everyone included. Everyone performing at their peak”.

What We Offer

Responsibilities as of Day 1 – you will feel the ownership of your project from the beginning, and you will be given specific projects and responsibilities

Continuous coaching & mentoring– you will work with passionate people and receive both formal training as well as day-to-day mentoring from your manager

Dynamic and respectful work environment – employees are at the core; we value every individual and encourage initiatives promoting agility and work/life balance

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY