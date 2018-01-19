MANUFACTURING JOB | Procter & Gamble Nigeria Graduate Finance and Accounting Internship Recruitment 2018

Procter & Gamble is one of the largest FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) company in the world with strong brands like Pampers, Ariel, Always, Gillette and Oral B just to name a few. We have been in existence for over 179 years globally and 24 years in Nigeria.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Finance and Accounting Intern
Job ID: FIN00004084
Location: Lagos
Job Description
Did you know that an internship at P&G offers you the chance to test your finance skills and management abilities in real-life situations? This is a unique opportunity to obtain insights into the world of finance in a fast-moving consumer goods company and benefit from:
- Business topics at the heart of today’s news – Evolving channels (Discounters, E-commerce), competition, and customers’ reality makes working in FMCG very dynamic every single day!
- Recognized Financial leadership – Finance people are part of every multi-functional team and we are key actors in business development and the decision-making process.
Your Role as an Intern in F&A:
- Analyzing major competitors, to refine business strategies for our products
- Working on a new product launches / initiatives, co-assessing the financial impacts with the brand management and sales team and guiding your multi-functional partners through financially optimized plans
- Explore business opportunities within new channels (E-commerce, Discounters)
- Improving cost competitiveness for our manufacturing activities
Qualifications
We are looking for:
- Recent graduates with B.Sc or HND in either Accounting or Economics only.
- Strong academic results coupled with Finance interest/passion
- Leadership and strategic analysis thinking skills
- Excellent collaboration skills and ability to work across diverse organizations and teams.
- Good command of the English language and MS Office tools
Just so you know:
- Candidates must have at least 8 months free period for the Internship program before their NYSC start date
- Graduates from disciplines apart from Accounting or Economics can only apply if they have either ICAN or ACCA certification.
- We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Our mission of Diversity and Inclusion is: “Everyone valued. Everyone included. Everyone performing at their peak”.
What We Offer
- Responsibilities as of Day 1 – you will feel the ownership of your project from the beginning, and you will be given specific projects and responsibilities
- Continuous coaching & mentoring– you will work with passionate people and receive both formal training as well as day-to-day mentoring from your manager
- Dynamic and respectful work environment – employees are at the core; we value every individual and encourage initiatives promoting agility and work/life balance
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY