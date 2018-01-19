EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Nile University of Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (20 Positions)

Nile University of Nigeria, is a world class university located in the heart of Nigeria, Abuja. Our university community is composed of robust, hardworking, friendly and committed staff from different nationalities all over the world that work tirelessly to help our teeming students actualize their dreams.

Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified, innovative, versatile and proactive candidates with established research areas, publications and competitive citations to occupy the following vacant positions below in Abuja:



CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY