MANUFACTURING JOB | Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Recruitment for Sales Manager (OWA) – STA

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) is a leading international tobacco company with headquarters in Geneva. As part of the JT-Group, JTI sells its brands in more than 120 countries with around 40,000 employees in 72 countries worldwide.

JTI is the 2nd largest tobacco companies in Nigeria with our office located in Lagos, this serves as our Regional Hub for West Africa (10 markets). We are recognised as an employer of choice and rated “Silver” for Investors in People in our last survey in 2017.

Job Title: Sales Manager (OWA) – STA



Job ID: 12262

Location: Lagos

Professional area: Sales

Contract type: Short Term Assignment (STA)

Professional level: Experienced

Position Purpose

The Sales Manager for Other West Africa (OWA) will report to Country Manager OWA. Main objectives include:

Volume, OCC & Market Share delivery.

Distributor Management.

Supporting distributor in all Commercial Strategy aspect (RTC, Shopper & Consumer Activation, Trade Strategy & Planning).

Strategy Insight by collecting relevant information data to help in making informed management decisions.

The main remit of the OWA team is volume & market share growth supported by realistic expansion where appropriate. The Sales Manager needs to have excellent relationship skills to work with many internal and external stakeholders.



Responsibilities

Volume, OCC (Profit) Delivery & Market Share:

Deliver on A&SP Targets whilst always keeping the business updated of any changes. Have appropriate KPI & recording processes in place & develop what we have currently.

Distributor Management:

Every market in which we operate is a distributor market model & the relationships which are built & developed are key to any success.

This includes every single person involved with the distributor, whether this be the owners, their management or their field forces

Commercial & Strategy:

Propose development in all aspects of territory management, field force deployment decisions. Establish close links with the trade and play an active role in effective execution of agreed consumer and trade programs as well as monitor the implementation of KPI’s and competitive activity.

External Environment:

This is ever changing & very different across the 9 markets.

Ensure a full & clear understanding of the external environment in each market (particularly Legal, Taxation, M&S) & work appropriately with the internal team & distributor to ensure we are best placed & fit for the future.

Maximize relationships with government authorities & other external stakeholders where possible & utilize the distributor here.

Required Qualifications

University degree, HEC or MBA

Minimum experience of 5 years in FMCG in sales and marketing functions complemented by market management in dynamic operating environment.

Proficiency in Spoken/Written French and English is required, MS Office

Excellent communication skills

Pro-active team player with an open attitude and mind-set

Ability to adapt change and priority driven

Self-driven, take initiative and proactive.

Functional Skills:

Distributor Management.

Commercial & Strategy (RTC, Shopper & Consumer Activation, Trade Strategy & Planning).

What Do We Offer?

A great chance to make your mark in a highly competitive sub-regional cluster (of 9 countries) as dynamic market offers accelerated career growth path and potentially more senior career opportunities

Plenty of on-the-job learning in a different environments and also coaching for potential successor after assignment.

Application Closing Date

