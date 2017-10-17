MANUFACTURING JOB | Graduate Public Relation Officer (Female) at Inesfly Africa Limited

- October 17, 2017
Inesfly Africa, sole distributor of Inesfly insecticide paints and other Disease Control products, seeks to recruit qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Public Relation Officer (Female)

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities

  • Managing and updating information and engaging with users on social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and company website;
  • Sourcing and managing speaking and sponsorship opportunities;
  • Planning, developing and implementing PR strategies;
  • Organizing events including press conferences, exhibitions, open days and press tours;
  • Maintaining and updating information on the organization’s website;
  • Commissioning market research;
  • Fostering community relations through events such as open days and through involvement in community initiatives;

Qualifications/Requirements

  • Candidate must have BA / B.Sc / HND in English & Literary Studies, Linguistics, Communication, Arts, Journalism or related field
  • Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines and budgets with business acumen.
  • Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques.
  • Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of modern Javascript.
  • A very good working knowledge of Search Engine Optimization process
  • Must have excellent oral and written communication skills with computer proficiency
  • Ability to work under pressure and with little or no supervision.
  • Candidate must be a good team player and must have good team working skills.
  • Candidate must have good negotiation and reputation management skills.
  • Must have a minimum of 1 years experience in the chosen field with body of work to prove it.
  • Candidate must reside on the Island.

Application Closing Date
25th October, 2017.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should submit in person their Application letter and CV’s at:
Plot 1a Hakeem Dickson Drive,
Off TF Kuboye Road,
By Oniru New Market,
Oniru,
Lagos State.

