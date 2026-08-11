N44bn Mararaba flyover targets year-end completion

Key Points

Nasarawa State says the N44 billion Mararaba flyover is targeted for completion by the end of 2026.

The 2.6-kilometre project includes a continuous flyover, two pedestrian flyover bridges and five pedestrian bridges.

The project cost rose from N11.1 billion after design and scope adjustments, including higher bridge clearance and longer ramps.

The completed flyover is expected to cut Abuja-Keffi travel time from more than two hours to less than 40 minutes.

Main Story

Motorists and commuters along the Abuja-Keffi corridor may soon get relief from persistent traffic congestion as the Nasarawa State Government targets the completion of the N44 billion Mararaba flyover by the end of the year.

The state government disclosed this during an inspection tour of infrastructure projects by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Presidential Media Team across Benue and Nasarawa states.

Alhaji Wada Mohammed, Managing Director of the Nasarawa State Urban Development Agency (NSUDA), gave the assurance while addressing the team at the project site.

Mohammed said the project was initially awarded at N11.1 billion with an 18-month completion period, but subsequent adjustments increased its scope and overall cost.

He said the adjustments included increasing the bridge height to provide adequate clearance for high vehicles and extending the entry and exit ramps.

According to him, the state government had also paid more than N600 million in compensation to owners of properties affected by the project.

Mohammed said the 2.6-kilometre project comprises a continuous flyover, two pedestrian flyover bridges and five pedestrian bridges to facilitate safer crossings.

He said permanent works would cost almost N40 billion, while compensation and road furniture, including road markings, signage and streetlights, would bring the total project cost to about N44 billion.

The NSUDA managing director said the project was designed as a lasting solution to Mararaba’s longstanding traffic problems while ensuring that business activities in the area were not disrupted.

He said the completed project was expected to reduce travel time between Abuja and Keffi from more than two hours to less than 40 minutes.

Mohammed attributed the accelerated construction schedule to the contractor’s capacity and commitment, as well as the state government’s prompt payment of certificates.

He said Gov. Abdullahi Sule had consistently approved funds for certified works without delay, allowing the contractor to maintain the pace of construction.

The NSUDA boss said improved federal allocations had also enabled the state to undertake the project despite Nasarawa being among the states receiving the least funds from the federation.

He expressed hope that the Federal Government would reimburse the state for its expenditure on the project as soon as possible.

The project is being constructed at Mararaba, immediately outside Abuja, one of the busiest points on the Abuja-Keffi corridor.

The area has historically experienced prolonged gridlock, travel delays, fuel wastage and commuter stress. The ongoing construction has temporarily worsened congestion because of diversions, restricted movement, dust and delays following the demolition of the old Mararaba bridge between late 2025 and early 2026.

The Issues

The construction has created additional congestion along an already busy corridor, with diversions and restricted movement affecting journey times. However, the completed project is expected to improve traffic flow, connectivity and road safety.

What’s Being Said

“The project was initially awarded at N11.1 billion with an 18-month completion period, but subsequent adjustments increased its scope and overall cost.” – Wada Mohammed, Managing Director, NSUDA

“We hope that the Federal Government will reimburse the state for its expenditure on the project as soon as possible.” – Wada Mohammed, Managing Director, NSUDA

What’s Next

The Nasarawa State Government is targeting completion of the flyover by the end of the year. Once completed, the project is expected to decongest Mararaba, improve road safety and reduce travel time along the Abuja-Keffi corridor.

Bottom Line

The N44 billion Mararaba flyover is being positioned as a long-term solution to one of the major traffic bottlenecks on the Abuja-Keffi corridor, with completion targeted for year-end.