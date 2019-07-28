Manchester United Eyes £50 million John McGinn as Paul Pogba’s Replacement

Manchester United are considering a move for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn after the Scotland international was recommended to the club by Sir Alex Ferguson, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils have already added a number of editing talents to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James arriving at Old Trafford.

However, United are still expected to sign a number of new players before the transfer window closes and the centre of midfield is an area to potentially reinforce.

Ander Herrera has left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain after his Red Devils contract expired, while speculation over Paul Pogba’s future remains a hot topic in the press.

The latest report states that Villa want £50 million for McGinn, who played an integral part in getting the Midlands outfit promoted to the Premier League in 2018-19.

Ferguson’s reported blessing will carry weight at the club where he wrote history over two decades – the Scottish legend still is a prominent advisor to the Manchester outfit.

Villa will surely be reluctant to let McGinn join United, but Dean Smith’s men have brought in the likes of Douglas Luiz this summer to bolster their options in the centre of the park.

The Scotland international does fit the mould of players that the Red Devils have been signing of late, but the reported £50 million fee will surely be baulked at given McGinn has never played at the top level.

United’s goals for 2019-20 will be to get back into the Champions League and build a team capable of fighting for major silverware in the near future.

Source: Ninety Minutes Online