Coca-Cola Nigeria Appoints Yebeltal Getachew as Managing Director

Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited (CCNL) has announced the appointment of Yebeltal Getachew as the company’s new Managing Director, effective June 2019. Getachew is an international business professional with multi-industry and country experience in top management positions across Africa.

Getachew replaces Bhupendra Suri as Managing Director and will be responsible for leading and optimizing profitable revenue and volume growth of Coca-Cola’s business in Nigeria under the West African Business Unit (WABU).

According to the company statement signed by the Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, “Getachew brings to the company in-depth knowledge and wealth of experience having worked across Africa in senior leadership positions within the Coca-Cola system. We are pleased to have him join Coca-Cola Nigeria and leverage his experience for our total beverage portfolio in Nigeria.”

Until his recent appointment as the Managing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, he was the General Manager, Stills and VEB, responsible for overall leadership of the Stills Beverages business for the West Africa Business Unit across 33 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Getachew joined The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) in July 2000 as the Marketing Manager for the Horn of Africa territory of the Central, East and West Africa Business Unit (CEWABU). Since then he has worked at various roles across several countries including Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Mauritius, Tanzania, Eretria, Uganda and Mozambique.

Prior to joining The Coca-Cola Company, Getachew worked at Urgent Cargo Handling (K) Limited, Nairobi, Kenya, where he served at various roles and rose to the position of Operations Director between April 1998 and January 2000.

Getachew holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Business Administration (Economic Development & International Trade) from United States International University (African Campus), Nairobi, Kenya. He also holds a Postgraduate Certificate and MBA from Edinburgh Business School – Heriot Watt University Scotland.