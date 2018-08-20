Manchester City Devour Huddersfield Town, Aguero Gets Hat Trick

Manchester City sent another warning to rivals for the English Premier League that they were ready to defend the crown won last season after they mauled Huddersfield Town 6-1.

The game at home was City’s second match of the game, after beating Arsenal 2-0 in the opener at Emirates Stadium in London.

Today’s match saw the champions going top of the table, with eight goals in the bag.

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero netted a hat trick, scoring in the 25th, 35th and 76th minute of the game.

Gabriel Jesus, David Silva scored two other goals, on either side of the half, while Terence Kongolo of Huddersfield Town gifted City a sixth goal in the 85th minute, under pressure.

The only goal for Huddersfield was scored in the 43rd minute by Jon Gorenc-Stankovic.