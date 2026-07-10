Alimosho explores waste-to-energy partnership with Biogreen

Key points

Alimosho Local Government is considering a waste-to-energy partnership with Biogreen Energy.

The proposed project will convert organic waste into clean biogas.

The initiative aims to improve waste management while creating environmental and economic benefits.

The council says it will review the proposal and consider implementation.

Main story

The Alimosho Local Government has begun discussions with Biogreen Energy on a proposed waste-to-energy project that seeks to convert organic waste into clean biogas while improving environmental sustainability across the council area.

The proposal was presented during a meeting at the council secretariat, where both parties explored opportunities to transform waste management into a source of clean energy and economic value for residents.

Biogreen Energy said its technology focuses on converting biodegradable waste into biogas, providing an alternative source of clean energy while reducing the volume of waste sent to disposal sites.

The company noted that its experience working with governments and organisations within and outside Africa positions it to support similar initiatives in Alimosho, which it described as a strategic location because of its large population and significant waste generation.

The local government welcomed the proposal, describing innovative waste management solutions as essential to addressing environmental challenges and improving community development.

According to the council, converting waste into useful energy could create opportunities across the value chain, strengthen environmental resilience and improve the quality of life for residents.

The chairman said the proposal would undergo further review before decisions are taken on possible implementation.

The issues

Rapid urbanisation has increased waste generation across many Nigerian cities, creating environmental and public health challenges. Waste-to-energy projects are increasingly being considered as a way to improve waste management, reduce pollution and generate renewable energy while supporting local economic development.

What’s being said

“Turning waste into wealth creates vast opportunities across the value chain.” — Johnson Akinpelu, Chairman, Alimosho Local Government

What’s next

The Alimosho Local Government will evaluate the proposal and determine the next steps toward implementing the waste-to-energy initiative in partnership with Biogreen Energy.

Bottom line

If implemented, the proposed partnership could help Alimosho tackle waste management challenges while expanding access to cleaner energy and supporting sustainable urban development.