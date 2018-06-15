Man Arrested In Katsina With 300 Bottles Of Codeine

Barely weeks after the Federal Government banned codeine, a fake pharmacist and drug dealer, Nura Aliyu, has been arrested in possession of six cartons of suspected codeine syrup and about 142 empty packs sold in Katsina State. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Wakili, while parading the suspect, said he was arrested along Senator Abba Ali Road by Mohd Dikko Stadium. Represented by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isah, the Police boss said: “He was stopped and during Police search, this quantum of syrup suspected to be codeine was recovered in his vehicle.”