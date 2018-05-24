SOCIETY JOB | Malaria Consortium Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions)

Malaria Consortium is one of the world’s leading non-profit organisations specialising in the comprehensive prevention, control and treatment of malaria and other communicable diseases among vulnerable and under privileged populations. We increasingly find our work on malaria can be effectively integrated with other similar public health interventions for greater impact and therefore expanded our remit to include child health and neglected tropical disease interventions.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions located in Abuja:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY