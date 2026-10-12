Makinde promises inclusive governance, reforms to address insecurity, poverty

By Emmanuella Opara Isioma | October 12th 2026

KEY POINTS

Seyi Makinde pledges inclusive governance and reforms to tackle insecurity and poverty if elected president in 2027.

The APM presidential candidate says his manifesto delay was intended to allow him to gather Nigerians’ views.

Makinde promises fair power-sharing and greater public participation in finding solutions to national challenges.

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed urges supporters to vote for the APM in the 2027 general elections.

Adamawa governorship candidate Abdulrahaman Haske calls for stronger party structures across the North-East.

MAIN STORY

Allied People’s Movement (APM) presidential candidate Seyi Makinde has promised inclusive governance and reforms to address insecurity, poverty and other national challenges if elected president in 2027.

Makinde, who is the governor of Oyo State, made the commitment on Saturday at the party’s North-East Town Hall meeting in Yola, Adamawa State.

He said his administration would seek to improve Nigerians’ living conditions through reforms across different sectors, adding that governance and the sharing of political power would not be tilted in favour of any region.

The presidential candidate also explained that his decision to delay the release of his manifesto was deliberate, as he wanted to consult Nigerians and incorporate their concerns into his proposed policies.

He said his planned reset agenda would focus on addressing insecurity, poverty and other problems facing the country.

“I promise you, the North-East and the people of Nigeria, that we will be sincere in finding solutions to the challenges we are facing in the country.

“We will ensure we tell you exactly what is happening and listen to you, as solutions can come from anywhere,” Makinde said.

At the meeting, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed called on party supporters to back the APM in the 2027 general elections.

Mohammed described the party as capable of leading Nigeria towards better conditions, saying its candidates were young, credible and prepared to deliver on their promises.

Also speaking, the APM governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Abdulrahaman Haske, thanked Makinde for selecting the state to host the party’s North-East meeting.

Haske expressed confidence in the party’s prospects in the region and pledged to expand its presence from political wards to local communities.

He urged members and supporters to remain committed to the party ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Party stakeholders from Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa and Yobe states attended the town hall meeting.

THE ISSUES

Makinde’s pledge places insecurity, poverty and inclusive governance at the centre of his proposed 2027 presidential agenda. His emphasis on consulting Nigerians before finalising his manifesto also signals an intention to incorporate public concerns into his policy proposals.

However, the town hall meeting statements did not provide specific details of the proposed reforms, their implementation timelines or how the administration would fund them.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I promise you, the North-East and the people of Nigeria, that we will be sincere in finding solutions to the challenges we are facing in the country.”

“We will ensure we tell you exactly what is happening and listen to you, as solutions can come from anywhere.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Makinde is expected to present his policy proposals through the APM’s manifesto as preparations for the 2027 general elections continue. The details of the proposed reforms will be important in assessing how the candidate intends to address insecurity, poverty and other national challenges.

BOTTOM LINE

Makinde has promised inclusive governance, fair power-sharing and reforms to tackle insecurity and poverty if elected president in 2027. His proposed agenda will need to be assessed against the specific policies and implementation plans he presents to Nigerians.