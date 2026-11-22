KEY POINTS

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says Nigeria must invest more in education, technology and artificial intelligence to accelerate development.

He warned that failing to equip the country’s growing population could worsen unemployment, poverty and insecurity.

The American University of Nigeria announced a record enrolment of nearly 1,700 students and the appointment of a founding dean for its proposed medical school.

MAIN STORY

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called for increased investment in human capital, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), saying Nigeria’s ability to educate and equip its citizens will determine its capacity to compete in the global economy.

Atiku made the call on Saturday in Yola during the 18th Founders’ Day celebration of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), which also marked his 80th birthday.

Represented by former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, Atiku delivered a presentation titled “The Future We Choose: Human Capital, Artificial Intelligence and Nigeria’s Renewal”.

He described Nigerians, particularly young people, as the country’s greatest resource and said national development depended on the ability to educate, equip, employ and empower citizens.

He warned that failure to harness the country’s growing population could deepen unemployment, insecurity, poverty and social frustration.

THE ISSUES

Atiku argued that Nigeria needs to rethink its approach to education, saying academic qualifications alone are no longer sufficient to prepare graduates for the demands of the modern economy.

He identified five qualities that education should develop: strong foundational knowledge, practical competence, entrepreneurial confidence, ethical judgment and responsibility to society.

He also pointed to the growing influence of AI, automation, robotics and biotechnology across different sectors, urging Nigeria to prepare young people for the opportunities and changes these technologies will bring.

His recommendations included turning universities into centres of innovation, research, entrepreneurship and economic transformation, with a stronger focus on developing technological solutions to national challenges.

He also called for closer collaboration among government, businesses, universities and Nigerians in the diaspora to strengthen education, research and technological development.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The Founders’ Day keynote speaker, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, also called for an education system that develops skills and social capabilities beyond academic qualifications.

Delivering a lecture titled “Purposeful Education and the 21st-Century University: Leadership, Innovation and Social Responsibility,” Okonkwo said universities should prepare students to think critically, create solutions, lead and contribute meaningfully to society.

“The fundamental purpose of education must extend beyond the acquisition of academic qualifications to the development of human and social capabilities,” he said.

He added that a university’s relevance should be judged not only by the certificates it awards and research it publishes, but also by its contributions to society.

Okonkwo also commended Atiku for his financial support, scholarships and sustained commitment to AUN’s development over nearly two decades.

WHAT’S NEXT

AUN President, Dr DeWayne Frazier, announced that the university had recorded its highest enrolment, with nearly 1,700 students from all 36 Nigerian states and more than 20 countries.

Frazier also announced the appointment of Dr Abdullahi Abba as the founding Dean of the university’s proposed Medical School.

He said the planned school would expand medical training, healthcare research and community health services in North-East Nigeria.

According to him, the initiative would also support research into infectious diseases and improve understanding of health challenges affecting communities in the region.

BOTTOM LINE

Atiku’s call places education, technological capacity and practical skills at the centre of Nigeria’s development debate. AUN’s planned medical school and growing enrolment also reflect the role universities can play in expanding access to education, research and professional training.