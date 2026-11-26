Key Points

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has promised to sustain the NELFUND student loan initiative if elected president.

He said student loans should support those who genuinely need financial assistance rather than encourage widespread dependence on borrowing.

Makinde called for stronger links between education, employment and entrepreneurship.

He urged students to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and participate actively in Nigeria’s political process.

Professor Toyin Falola encouraged young Nigerians to embrace integrity, innovation and technological skills to drive national development.

Main Story

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has pledged to sustain the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and other student loan initiatives if elected president, describing financial support for students as an important tool for improving access to higher education.

Makinde, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), made the pledge on Wednesday in Ibadan while addressing students at the 2026 International Students’ Day celebration, tagged Gov. Seyi Makinde’s Leadership Conference.

The event, organised by the Oyo State Government’s Students’ Affairs Office, had the theme, “Legacy of Leadership; Inspiring the Next Generation: Celebrating Gov. Seyi Makinde’s Impact on Students’ Development, Good Governance and Sustainable Leadership”.

The governor described NELFUND as one of the policies he would retain if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria, emphasising the need to provide financial assistance to students who genuinely require support to complete their education.

He, however, cautioned against making loans the primary solution to the financial challenges facing students.

According to him, Nigeria should build an economy where parents can adequately provide for their children’s educational needs without depending entirely on borrowing.

Makinde also stressed the importance of connecting education with employment and entrepreneurship by equipping students with practical skills relevant to industry demands.

He argued that graduates should leave universities prepared for the labour market rather than face unrealistic work experience requirements when applying for entry-level positions.

The governor said his vision was to create a country where young people could develop their abilities, access opportunities and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The Issues

Access to affordable education remains a major concern for many Nigerian families, particularly as economic pressures make it difficult for parents and guardians to meet educational expenses.

Student loan programmes such as NELFUND are designed to provide financial support to eligible students. However, questions about long-term repayment, funding sustainability and the broader affordability of education remain important.

Makinde’s remarks also highlighted the need to address graduate unemployment by ensuring that university education prepares young people for practical workplace demands and entrepreneurship.

What’s Being Said

The governor expressed concern about the increasing number of young Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad, arguing that migration should be a matter of personal choice rather than economic necessity.

He urged students to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and participate in elections, describing political involvement as an important way for young people to influence the country’s future.

He also encouraged them to organise awareness campaigns and activities promoting accountability, good governance and positive social change.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Toyin Falola of the University of Texas at Austin, United States, urged young Nigerians to take their education seriously and embrace integrity, innovation and technological literacy.

Falola emphasised the importance of youth empowerment, intellectual development, collaboration and accountability, noting that young people had the capacity to drive Africa’s development.

He encouraged students not to allow others to define their future negatively, stressing that the continent continued to offer significant opportunities despite its challenges.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Affairs, Mr Victor Olojede, commended the Makinde administration for its investments in education, scholarships, student welfare and infrastructure.

He also urged student leaders to demonstrate responsible leadership, unity and accountability while representing their colleagues.

What’s Next

Makinde’s pledge places student financing, employment opportunities and youth development among the issues likely to feature in his political agenda ahead of the presidential contest.

Students and other stakeholders will be looking for clear policy proposals on how such initiatives would be funded, sustained and linked to broader improvements in the education sector.

Bottom Line

Makinde’s promise to retain NELFUND reflects the growing importance of student financing in Nigeria’s education debate. However, sustainable access to education requires more than loans. Affordable schooling, employable skills, stronger economic opportunities and policies that reduce the financial burden on families will all be essential to helping young Nigerians build successful futures.