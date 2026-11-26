By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 26, 2026

Key Points

Naira weakens to ₦1,396.50/$ on November 24, its weakest official closing level in nearly nine months

Interbank foreign exchange turnover drops 82.36% to $164.28 million from $931.23 million recorded on Monday

The currency has depreciated by ₦50.49, or approximately 3.75%, from its November 2 closing rate of ₦1,346.01/$

Main Story

The naira weakened to ₦1,396.50/$ at the official foreign exchange market on Tuesday, November 24, as interbank turnover fell 82.36% to $164.28 million from $931.23 million recorded in the previous session.

According to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) foreign exchange trading data cited by Nairametrics, the closing rate represented a depreciation of ₦3.50, or 0.25%, from Monday’s ₦1,393/$. It was the naira’s weakest official closing level since March 6, when it settled at ₦1,398/$.

Interbank turnover declined by $766.95 million, while the number of transactions fell 39.46% to 135 from 223 on Monday. Trading took place between ₦1,389/$ and ₦1,398/$, compared with Monday’s range of ₦1,390/$ to ₦1,403/$.

The simple average exchange rate improved marginally to ₦1,394.31/$ from ₦1,394.75/$, even as the closing rate weakened. The naira also traded at ₦1,445/$ in the parallel market, leaving a difference of ₦48.50 between the two rates.

The decline in turnover followed a period of stronger interbank activity, with trading values rising from $68.66 million on November 16 to $800.31 million on November 19. The naira, however, continued to depreciate, closing at ₦1,379.99/$ on November 18 before reaching ₦1,396.50/$ on November 24.

Nairametrics’ calculations show that the currency has lost ₦50.49, or about 3.75%, against the dollar since November 2. The latest movement came after the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee retained the benchmark interest rate at 23% on November 24.

What’s Being Said

The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 23% on November 24, citing inflation risks, according to the report supplied. No direct quotation from the committee or an official statement on the naira’s latest movement was included.

Nairametrics’ analysis notes that lower foreign exchange turnover does not, on its own, establish whether dollar demand or supply has weakened. The supplied material does not include a direct comment from an independent analyst or market participant.

What’s Next

The next interbank trading session will show whether the sharp fall in turnover persists and whether the naira continues to weaken

Subsequent CBN trading data will help establish whether the November 24 decline reflects a temporary reduction in market activity or a sustained change in FX liquidity

Market participants will monitor the gap between the official and parallel-market rates as the naira’s November losses continue

The Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The naira’s latest decline alongside a sharp contraction in interbank turnover points to a market experiencing both exchange-rate pressure and reduced trading activity. However, turnover alone cannot explain the direction of dollar demand or supply, making subsequent trading sessions important in determining whether the depreciation is becoming more entrenched.