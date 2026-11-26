Key Points

Newgate University, Minna, will graduate 397 students at its second convocation ceremony on December 2.

The graduating class includes 169 pioneer graduates in Nursing Science and Medical Laboratory Science.

A total of 18 students earned First Class degrees, while 88 obtained Second Class Upper.

The university has introduced new programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Community Health Sciences.

The institution is expanding postgraduate education, research, digital learning and infrastructure.

Main Story

Newgate University, Minna, Niger State, is set to graduate 397 students at its second convocation ceremony on December 2, including 169 pioneer graduates in Nursing Science and Medical Laboratory Science.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sadiq Yusuf, announced this on Wednesday during a press conference in Minna, describing the graduation of the university’s first cohorts in the two healthcare programmes as a major milestone.

He said the graduating students comprised 264 females and 133 males across 10 academic programmes in four faculties.

According to Yusuf, the pioneer cohorts include 107 Nursing Science graduates and 62 Medical Laboratory Science graduates.

He described the achievement as a significant contribution to healthcare workforce development in Niger State and Nigeria, adding that Newgate University would become the first university in the state to graduate pioneer cohorts in both programmes.

The remaining 228 graduands are from eight other degree programmes. Of this number, 18 earned First Class degrees, 88 obtained Second Class Upper, 86 received Second Class Lower, while 36 graduated with Third Class degrees.

Yusuf clarified that Nursing Science and Medical Laboratory Science operate under a pass-or-fail system rather than the conventional degree classification structure.

He said the university had recorded progress since its maiden convocation in December 2025, particularly in academic expansion, infrastructure, research and innovation.

The Issues

Nigeria continues to require skilled healthcare professionals to strengthen service delivery across its health system. The graduation of new nurses and medical laboratory scientists is therefore important, particularly as healthcare facilities depend on qualified personnel for patient care, diagnosis and treatment.

However, producing graduates is only one part of addressing the country’s manpower needs. Professional competence, practical training, accreditation and opportunities for employment remain important to ensuring that graduates contribute effectively to healthcare delivery.

What’s Being Said

Yusuf said the university had established and operationalised its School of Postgraduate Studies, introducing postgraduate diploma, master’s and doctoral programmes across several disciplines.

He also announced two new undergraduate programmes: Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Bachelor of Community Health Sciences.

According to him, the programmes are intended to respond to emerging technological developments and critical healthcare workforce needs.

On accreditation, the vice-chancellor said the university had undergone National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation exercises for its Bachelor of Laws and Doctor of Physiotherapy programmes. He expressed confidence that both would secure full accreditation.

He added that other academic programmes had met the required accreditation standards.

What’s Next

The university has completed a Faculty of Law Auditorium to support legal education, advocacy, moot court activities and debates.

It is also strengthening its library, laboratories, teaching facilities and digital learning infrastructure through the Newgate University e-Learning platform, which supports its blended learning model.

The second convocation, themed “Exploring New Frontiers: Innovation, Excellence and Global Impact”, will hold at the University Convocation Arena, Main Campus, by 10 a.m.

Activities will include degree awards, presentation of prizes and special awards, recognition of outstanding students and induction of graduands into the university’s Alumni Association.

The convocation lecture will be delivered by the Founding Chancellor of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Mr Isaac David Balami.

Bottom Line

Newgate University’s second convocation marks an important stage in its development, particularly with the graduation of its first Nursing Science and Medical Laboratory Science students. Its new academic programmes and infrastructure investments signal ambitions beyond expanding enrolment. The lasting impact, however, will depend on the quality of its graduates, the strength of its research and its ability to meet professional and national workforce needs.