Lucas Paqueta Defends Vinicius Junior: “He Has a Good Heart” in Racism Controversy

Flamengo star Lucas Paqueta gives full support to Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior following the latest racism claim involving Benfica’s Prestianni. Read the quotes, incident details and why solidarity matters.

Paqueta Backs Vinicius Junior After Racism Allegation

Lucas Paqueta did not hesitate when asked about Vinicius Junior. The Flamengo midfielder spoke clearly and directly in support of his Brazil teammate. Vinicius has faced repeated racism allegations in Europe, and the most recent one came during the Champions League clash with Benfica.

Paqueta knows Vinicius well. They grew up in the same youth system at Flamengo, shared the Brazil shirt, and still talk regularly. Beyond the results that track their careers, this friendship runs deep. So when Paqueta talks about Vinicius having "a good heart," it carries weight.

What Paqueta Actually Said

Those who know him know what a good heart he has. People blamed him for not bearing. The victim here is him. This is full support from me, from all of Flamengo, from the entire staff for Vinicius. We hope that this will stop as soon as possible. Enough. Suffering and going through such actions.

Paqueta told ESPN those words after the latest incident broke. He called the situation sad and made it plain: Vinicius is the one taking the hits, not causing them.

The Benfica Incident Explained

On February 17, the first leg of the Champions League playoff took place in Lisbon. Real Madrid won 1-0 thanks to a sharp finish from Vinicius. He curled the ball home from a difficult angle and celebrated.

Moments later, the mood changed. Vinicius told the referee he had been called a monkey by Benfica’s young Argentine forward, Gianluca Prestianni. The referee halted play for around ten minutes and used the crossed-arms signal for the anti-racism protocol. The game continued after the pause.

Prestianni denies using a racial slur. He told UEFA investigators the word was an anti-gay insult in Spanish, not the Portuguese or Spanish term for monkey. Benfica appealed the one-match provisional ban UEFA issued, but the appeal failed. Prestianni sits out the return leg in Madrid.

The full UEFA investigation continues. Benfica president Rui Costa defended his player, saying Prestianni is not racist and has the club’s complete backing.

Vinicius Faces This Too Often

This is not new for Vinicius. Since he broke through at Real Madrid, he has dealt with racist abuse multiple times. La Liga has recorded at least 26 separate incidents since late 2021. Monkey chants from stands, objects thrown on the pitch, and insults shouted during matches. Each case brings statements, investigations and sometimes fines or bans, but the pattern continues.

Teammates have spoken out before. This time, Kylian Mbappe said the slur came more than once. Real Madrid staff, including Alvaro Arbeloa and Thibaut Courtois, pushed for stronger action from UEFA beyond words.

Why Support from Paqueta and Flamengo Matters

When someone like Paqueta speaks, it hits differently. He is not just another voice from Europe. He comes from the same roots as Vinicius. Flamengo, as a club, backed the statement too. The coach, the staff, and the fans all stand behind their former player. This story reminds us that football is about more than what happens on the pitch.

Paqueta even mentioned the possibility of Vinicius returning to Flamengo someday “at the right time.” He did not push the idea hard, but the comment shows how much the bond still exists despite the distance and the drama in Europe.

What Happens Next in This Story

Here is what stands out moving forward: