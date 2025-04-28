2024-2025 FA Cup Final: Manchester City Set to Battle Crystal Palace

Manchester City booked their place in the 2024-2025 FA Cup final after seeing off Nottingham Forest with a 2-0 win at Wembley Stadium earlier today, April 27. While Liverpool secured the Premier League title at Anfield, Pep Guardiola’s side maintained their focus on FA Cup glory.

Goals from emerging stars Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol at crucial moments in each half propelled City into the final, while Nottingham Forest were left to rue their missed opportunities — hitting the woodwork three times over the course of the match.

City took control almost immediately, with Rico Lewis firing a low drive into the bottom corner within two minutes, setting Forest on the back foot from the outset.

Nottingham Forest struggled to recover, and although substitute Anthony Elanga offered a glimmer of hope with a spirited second-half effort, his shot sailed wide.

City quickly snuffed out any remaining hope when Josko Gvardiol rose highest to head home from a corner, doubling the lead and putting the result beyond doubt.

With today’s victory, Manchester City will now face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final scheduled for May 17. Guardiola’s side will be aiming to lift the prestigious trophy for the second time in three seasons.