Linkage Assurance Set To Begin Online Motor Insurance

Linkage Assurance Plc has received the approval of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to sell its motor insurance policies online through a technology platform that makes it more accessible to its customers.

The company said the policy can be bought by anyone outside Nigeria whose vehicle is within Nigeria territory. Also the product is expected to drive more sales and boost the firm’s premium growth.

According to the firm, the platform will enable customers to buy comprehensive motor insurance, Motor Third party, Third Party Plus and Third party Fire and theft policies online for fleet and single cars.

Linkage Assurance Managing Director, Dr. Pius Apere said: “This is a major breakthrough for us because we are committed to ensuring that we deliver seamless service, such that our customers from the comfort of their home or offices can buy insurance and get their certificates without a face to face contact with us.”

He said this was a result of hard work, dedication and most importantly commitment to deliver consumer value. According to him, Linkage will continue to invest in technology, research and its people for more innovative products and services.

“Our customers are our priority and we will continue to meet their needs and expectation, Apere stated.

For Motor Comprehensive and motor Third Party Plus covers, in addition to personal data and car details, customers are expected to upload picture of the car to be insured.

Upon the successful payment for the respective policy with the use of Credit/Debit cards or Linkage scratch cards (Exclusive to Third Party (N5,000 and Third Party Plus (N10,000)), the customer is to receive/download his or her Insurance certificate and policy document.