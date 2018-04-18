We’ve Contributed $23bn to Nigeria’s Economy – SPDC

Oil and Gas giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) said it has contributed $23 billion to Nigeria’s economy between 2013 and 2017, with 3% of its budget allocated to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Mr. Alaye Dokubo, the Manager, Government and Community Relations (Bayelsa and Delta States) made the revelation in Effurun, Delta State, during a one-day seminar the company organised for key functionaries of the Political and Civil Service classes in Burutu, Warri South-West and Warri South Local Government Council Areas of Delta State.

According to the SPDC, the company has contributed $1.9 billion as its 3% budget to Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) since 2006.

While stating that “94% of Shell contracts were awarded to Nigerians,” Mr. Dokubo averred that between 2016 and 2017, the company invested $228 million on community development projects in its areas of operation, adding that Shell was “the only company that has a website where every spill is published” as a result of the company’s policy built on transparency.

He stressed the need for local government councils to support SPDC in the quest at developing Niger Delta Communities through its GMoU as well as champion the necessary advocacy that would provide better working environment so as to enable SPDC meet the yearnings of Nigerians, particularly people of its host communities.

Meanwhile, SPDC disclosed that it has concluded arrangements to commission the ultra-modern tall hall built for Ugborodu Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State.