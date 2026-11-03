LEAP Africa appoints six professionals to board

By Emmanuella Opara | November 3rd 2026

KEY POINTS

LEAP Africa has appointed six new directors to its Board as it seeks to strengthen governance and support its pan-African operations.

The appointees include executives from Globacom, Luminate, Chapel Hill Denham, Shell Pension Fund, Tostan International and KPMG Africa.

The new directors bring experience in telecommunications, finance, investment, corporate governance, technology and international development.

The appointments are expected to support the organisation’s strategic oversight, partnerships and programme expansion.

MAIN STORY

Leadership development organisation LEAP Africa has appointed six professionals to its Board of Directors as part of efforts to strengthen its governance and support its work across the continent.

The new directors are Toyin Akinniyi, Regional Portfolio Director at Luminate; Bella Disu, Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom; Ifeoma Finnih, Director of Infrastructure and Climate at Chapel Hill Denham; Remilekun Soyannwo, Chief Executive Officer of Shell Pension Fund; Sobel Ngom, Chief Executive Officer of Tostan International; and Victor Onyenkpa, former Chief Operating Officer of KPMG Africa.

According to the organisation, the appointments bring expertise from the private and development sectors to support its mission of inspiring and empowering young Africans to drive personal, organisational and community leadership.

The appointees have backgrounds spanning telecommunications, financial management, investment, risk management, technology governance, philanthropy and international development.

Disu has more than two decades of experience in telecommunications, corporate governance, entrepreneurship and philanthropy. As Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom, she has been involved in digital transformation and business growth across West Africa.

Soyannwo brings over 30 years of experience in financial management, corporate finance and investment governance. She previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company and is an Independent Non-Executive Director on the boards of Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited and Pan Ocean Oil & Gas Group Limited.

Finnih has more than 17 years of experience in banking, infrastructure finance and investment management. At Chapel Hill Denham, she manages portfolios focused on infrastructure development, energy access and climate resilience.

Onyenkpa has over three decades of experience in governance, finance and risk management across Africa.

Akinniyi has more than 20 years of experience in philanthropy and international development, with expertise in strategy, impact investing, technology governance and grantmaking. At Luminate, she leads work across Africa at the intersection of technology and socioeconomic justice.

Ngom, who heads Tostan International, brings experience in community-led development and social transformation. LEAP Africa said his appointment would add a Francophone West African perspective, alongside expertise in organisational strategy, programme leadership and impact measurement.

THE ISSUES

The appointments come as LEAP Africa seeks to strengthen its governance and expand its programmes across Africa. The range of professional backgrounds represented on the board is intended to provide strategic input from different sectors, including business, finance, technology and development.

The organisation’s ability to build partnerships and respond to the needs of young Africans will also depend on how effectively the new board members contribute their experience and networks to its programmes.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“As LEAP Africa continues to evolve, the strength of our governance remains central to our ability to deliver lasting impact. We are pleased to welcome six individuals whose professional accomplishments, leadership experience and commitment to Africa’s development will enrich our Board’s deliberations and deepen our strategic oversight,” Clare Omatseye, Board Chair of LEAP Africa, said.

“As we expand our reach and deepen the quality of our programmes, their experience, networks and strategic insights will be invaluable in opening new opportunities for collaboration and innovation,” Kehinde Ayeni, Executive Director of LEAP Africa, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The new directors are expected to contribute to the organisation’s strategic oversight as it expands its reach, strengthens its programmes and pursues further collaboration across the continent.

BOTTOM LINE

LEAP Africa’s appointment of six new board directors brings together expertise from business and development sectors as the organisation seeks to reinforce its governance and expand its leadership development work among young Africans.