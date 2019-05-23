Leaked! Aubameyang, Lacazette Pose in Arsenal’s 2019/20 Season Home & Away Jerseys

Leaked! Aubameyang, Lacazette Pose in Arsenal’s 2019/20 Season Home & Away Jerseys

By
- May 23, 2019
- in SPORTS
88
0
Arsenal AdidasLeaked! Aubameyang, Lacazette Pose in Arsenal's 2019/20 Season Home & Away Jerseys

Arsenal’s new Adidas home and away shirts for the 2019-2020 season have been leaked – and Gunners fans are delighted with the new design.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright posted the picture of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette wearing the new shirts on Instagram on Wednesday evening. The picture was subsequently deleted but fans who have got a quick glimpse liked what they saw.

Arsenal’s home Adidas shirt – which will be their first from the German kit manufacturer since 1994, features a v-neck collar with the traditional red and white colours.

For the away shirt, Adidas have gone back to a yellow colourway and appear to have taken some inspiration from their iconic away strip which Arsenal players wore from 1991 to 1993.

Arsenal have been wearing Puma kits for the last five years but signed a five-year deal with Adidas in October worth £300m.

The Gunners are set to earn £60m per season from Adidas, which makes the kit deal one of the most lucrative in world football.

Arsenal’s away shirt from 1991-93 is one of their most iconic jerseys from Adidas Arsenal’s away shirt from 1991-93 is one of their most iconic jerseys from Adidas (Allsport) Meanwhile, Arsenal fans are delighted with Adidas’ efforts.

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Renmoney Squash Tournament Ends, With Wasiu Sanni & Funlola Abe Emerging As Winners

The Renmoney squash tournament at Ikoyi Club has