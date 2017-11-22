LCB Bank and Mastercard working together to contribute to the Republic of Congo’s economy transformation

LCB Bank, a subsidiary of BMCE Bank Of Africa Morocco Group, and Mastercard announced their and partnership focused on digitising the Republic of Congo’s financial economy in support of the countries desire to financially empower its citizens.

The partnership agreement will strengthen the payment landscape through the introduction of relevant solutions, thus encouraging the introduction of new digital solutions which will promote further innovation in the sector.

Modernising the local payment sector will result in all citizens gaining access to a wider selection of convenient, secure and easy to use payment solutions. EMV Chip and Pin enabled Mastercard payment cards will be introduced including prepaid, debit and credit, followed by solutions such as Masterpass QR.

“We, LCB Bank together with Mastercard are dedicated to providing access to affordable financial services to all citizens in the Republic of Congo. Through our relationship, LCB Bank is now licensed to provide a wide range of Mastercard products and services, giving both locals and foreigners the ability to pay for goods and services more securely and conveniently, both regionally and globally” said, M. Mohamed TAHRI, General Manager of LCB Bank.

With focus on delivering against the countries goals of developing a more inclusion economy, access to locally relevant financial services will become a reality for all citizens, coupled with the power of acceptance at locations across the country, and millions of acceptance locations across the world.

“The Mastercard – LCB Bank relationship forms part of our commitment to financially empowering 100 million people across Africa by 2020, and will help ensure that we are able to offer customers continued support across the country,” explains Mohamed Elbelamachi, Area Business Head, Francophone Sub Saharan Africa, Mastercard.

Elbelamachi concluded by saying, “We are pleased to be part of this transformation journey in the Republic of Congo.”