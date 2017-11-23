eSoft Content Launches Software To Aid Learning For Students

eSoft Content Limited, an educational technology-focused organisation, on Wednesday, November,22, launched three software to aid learning among secondary school students.

The Software: Exammate 360, Exammate 5 and Exammate 3 software were launched to assist students especially those preparing for cerificate examination and the Unified Tertiary Maltriculation Examination (UTME)

Speaking at the Launch in Abuja, the Managing Partner of the company, Mr Thomas Uketjor, said that the software would provide superior interactive content with innovation and enhanced quality of life for users.

“Exammate 360 is for every level of study for secondary school examination and it is a combination of Exammate 5 and 3.

“Students can have all they need to study for senior secondary examinations both in school and other external examinations.

“The package offers one-year subscription with an adequate premium support service and interactive way to learn and study with well mapped current syllabus.”

Uketjor said 90 per cent of students who used the software in the past recorded great success in examinations.

He noted that over 300,000 students and hundreds of schools had made use of the learning aid to study for their examinations, adding that it had been rewarding.

Mr Anthony Oniwon, an official of the company, while demonstrating how the software was used, said the had a mobile version that could be downloaded and used on mobile phones.

“Exammate can be downloaded free on any android phone but needs activation.”

“Funding has been an issue in terms of marketing and advertising, people don’t really know about the software and it had been a lot of a struggle.

“We are working towards getting this to the grass root which necessitated the mobile version.

“JAMB is currently being written computer based and as much we think that rural school children don’t have mobile phones, but they do.

“We can also get the software installed in computer based testing centres so they can go in there to practice,” he said.

He said that examinations in the country could be written digitally, adding that the government needed to engage in more private collaborations and build the enabling environment for technology to thrive.

He, however, said that they were ready to work with Non Governmental Organisations to avail the software to the grass root for inclusive examination success.

The Exammate 360 would be sold for N5, 000, Exammate 5 at N2, 500 and Exammate 3 at N1, 500.