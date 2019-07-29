LBS: 2019 Nigeria Mid-Year Economic Review

LBS has released a mid-year review of Nigeria’s economic performance themed ‘Nigeria Mid-Year Economic Review 2019‘. The report takes a look at the challenges facing the economy as both government and private sector players seek to ignite the spark that will power the economy to new heights.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy has struggled for acceleration since recovery from the 2016 recession. The prospects are still bright, but gaining momentum requires making some changes that seem simple on the surface but difficult to make. These changes requiring surgical strike mentality and energetic execution may be the way out.

A breakdown of the Nigerian economy into components as depicted on page 14 shows that the agricultural sector was the single leading contributor to GDP in Q1, accounting for 21.9 percent followed by by trade at 16.9 percent. The aggregate of the non-oil sector stands at 91.84 percent, while the oil sector accounts for 9.14 percent in Q1

Click the link to read report. LBS_Alumni_Mid_Year_Economic_Review_July_2019_with_Dr