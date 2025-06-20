LATTES 5.0: A Conversation For Every Woman In Every Season

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, is set to host another impactful edition of the Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series (LATTES), a flagship women’s initiative taking centre stage during the much-anticipated Bloom Weekend, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 21 June 2025 at Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Bloom Weekend is a vibrant celebration curated to spotlight financial wellness, creativity, sisterhood, and personal growth. At the centre of this celebration is LATTES, a thought-leadership and empowerment platform designed to inspire real conversations and cultivate meaningful change among women from all walks of life.

This year’s LATTES is anchored around the theme: “Seasons of Growth: Navigating Purpose, Prosperity, and the Personal Power of Every Stage of Life.” It is a timely call to embrace change and growth, whether in moments of transition, reinvention, success, or stillness with clarity, confidence, and community.

The event will feature a powerful keynote address by Patience Torlowei, Founder of Torlowei, whose journey of self-leadership and impact continues to resonate with women across sectors. Her address is expected to set the tone for an afternoon of depth, connection, and purpose-driven dialogue.

A high-impact panel conversation will follow, featuring an accomplished lineup of women leaders and creators including Eunice Showunmi-Adeyemi, Chief Creative Director, Q21 Solutions Limited; Olayide Odediran, CPC, Director and Certified Workplace Needs Assessor, Dyslexia Nigeria; Oler Oladele, Chartered Financial Analyst, and Hawa Magaji as the host.

Together, they will explore what growth looks like in various stages of life and career, offering real stories, real strategies, and relatable wisdom.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Omolara Osunsoko, Executive Director, Operations, at Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, said, “LATTES is one of the most authentic platforms we have created because it speaks to the full spectrum of the woman’s journey. It’s not just about professional success or personal milestones, but about how women rise, evolve, and support one another through every season. At Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, we believe true empowerment happens when we invest in these stories, these moments, and these connections.”

With its mix of personal storytelling, professional insights, and community-building, this edition of LATTES is designed to be both empowering and practical, giving women the tools to embrace their current season while preparing for what’s next.

Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, added, “At Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, we understand that growth is not always linear; it comes with highs, pauses, and pivots. LATTES was created to honour that truth. Through honest conversations and shared experiences, we are building a strong, empowered community of women who are not just navigating life’s seasons but leading through them with courage and clarity.”

The event is open to a curated audience of professionals, entrepreneurs, creatives, and rising leaders, and will also be amplified across digital platforms to inspire a wider community.

Attendees of the event, which will host a diverse mix of professionals, entrepreneurs, creatives, and next generation leaders can expect to leave with more than inspiration. They’ll gain clarity, confidence, and community for their next season.

Registration is open, click here to secure your spot!