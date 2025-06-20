Botafogo Pulls Off Shock 1–0 Win Over PSG In Club World Cup Thriller

In a major shock at the Club World Cup, underdog Botafogo claimed a monumental 1–0 victory over European powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain at the Rose Bowl. The lone goal, netted by Igor Jesus in the 36th minute, proved enough on a night where South America’s champions showcased impenetrable defense and defiance.

Despite PSG’s dominance in possession and firepower—with 16 shots to Botafogo’s 4—only two of PSG’s attempts were on target. Botafogo, by contrast, maximized their limited chances. Jesus brilliantly controlled Jefferson Savarino’s through ball, evaded two defenders, and slotted past Donnarumma with a slight deflection.

The Brazilian side remained composed after the break, repelling wave after wave of Parisian attacks, including a late disallowed goal for offside. Their tactical organization under coach Renato Paiva earned praise as they toppled a team that had not conceded since mid-May.

This result places Botafogo atop Group B with six points, creating a logjam as PSG—still undefeated in tournaments until now—prepare to face Seattle Sounders, while Atlético Madrid remains within striking distance.