Stanbic IBTC Empowers Women At Bloom Weekend 5.0, Launches Micro Site For Networking

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, today concluded the first day of its flagship women’s empowerment programme, Bloom Weekend 5.0. The annual event, which took place at Harbour Point, Lagos, convenes women from across Nigeria and is designed to foster leadership, innovation, and financial independence among women.

This year’s theme, “Bloom Into More,” echoed throughout the opening day as participants interacted with top female executives, seasoned business leaders, and entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, Olajumoke Bello, Head Enterprise Banking emphasised the remarkable strength and resilience exhibited by women throughout Nigeria. She spoke passionately about the vital role women play not only in their communities but also in the nation’s overall development.

“This year’s theme, ‘Bloom Into More’ encapsulates our commitment to empowering women, encouraging them to break through barriers, pursue their dreams fearlessly, and lead with confidence and conviction.”

Jumoke further elaborated on the importance of fostering an environment where women can thrive. “At Stanbic IBTC Bank, we recognize that the advancement of women is not just a moral imperative but also essential for the growth and success of our economy.”

She urged attendees to take full advantage of the weekend’s sessions, masterclasses, and networking opportunities designed specifically to equip women with the skills and connections needed to excel in their respective fields.

“I encourage everyone to engage fully in this weekend’s sessions, masterclasses, and networking opportunities. Together, let us bloom beyond limits and pave the way for future generations to thrive.”

In a significant move to enhance entrepreneurial collaboration, Jumoke, during the media parley with journalists, announced that this year’s Bloom Weekend will launch a dedicated micro site for women entrepreneurs, aimed at enabling seamless networking, knowledge sharing, and enterprise connection; bridging the gap created by geographical distance.

Dr. Stanley Ibeku, Programmes Team Lead, Enterprise Development Centre, Pan Africa’s University, thanked the participants for attending the event, noting that “entrepreneurial training, financial access, and sound business structures are critical to scaling any business.”

He acknowledged that Bloom Weekend is a testament to collaborative efforts aimed at making entrepreneurship a pillar of Nigeria’s economy.

Again, Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Deputy Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, highlighted the event’s evolution. She noted that what began with 100 women has now supported over 1,000 female entrepreneurs, forming a vibrant community of support, growth, and opportunity.

“This event continues to empower SMEs, connecting women and creating a platform where success grows,” she reiterated.

Saturday’s lineup begins at 8:00 a.m., with activities including wellness sessions, yoga, games, exhibitions, and the highly anticipated LATTES (Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series), marketplace exhibitions showcasing women-led businesses, masterclasses by industry leaders, and one-on-one financial advisory sessions from Stanbic IBTC specialists.

The LATTES session will host a panel of financial experts, entrepreneurs, and women’s empowerment advocates, all speaking on economic inclusion and pension literacy.

The weekend remains open to women from all walks of life, established entrepreneurs, aspiring leaders, and young professionals.

Registration is ongoing, offering a rare chance to gain insights, inspiration, and access to critical financial and professional networks.

Click here to secure your spot. https://survey.stanbicibtc.com/survey/runtimeApp.app?invitationId=0Kiaa000002y4ij&surveyName=X2025_bloom_weekend_registration&UUID=05b5ebd0-72e2-4515-92ba-92d6146e1c97